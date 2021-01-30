Tuolumne County Declares Local State Of Emergency After Winter Storms

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – This week’s winter storms wreaked havoc on Tuolumne County, causing the board of supervisors to declare a Local State of Emergency citing the existence of “extreme peril to the safety of persons and property.”

The proclamation was voted on at a special meeting held this afternoon with supervisors delegating authority to the County Administrator to take actions to procure contracts for the necessary equipment, services and supplies needed for storm cleanup without giving notice for bids.

In recommending the declaration, staff relayed that the significant snow and wind sent power lines, trees and debris crashing to the ground. That limited emergency and utility services reaching the hardest hit area east of Twain Harte along the Highway 108 corridor where some residents remain trapped in their homes. They noted that the public works department “does not have the resources to address all these issues in a timely manner.”

The board’s approval also authorized up to $50,000 to respond to this emergency, which will be funded by the General Fund Contingencies. Click here to view the emergency declaration.

Calaveras County also saw widespread damage from the winter storm in the Arnold area, as earlier reported here. Clarke Broadcasting reached out county office of emergency services officials regarding whether an emergency declaration would be enacted, but we have not yet received a response.