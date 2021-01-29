Let Them Play Resolution Introduced At Capitol

Field Closed At Sonora High View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A group of lawmakers at the state capitol are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to reverse course and start allowing more youth sports activities to take place.

Republican Assembly members James Gallagher, Kevin Kiley and Brian Jones have introduced a “Let Them Play” resolution.

Assemblyman Jones says, “For almost a year, organized sports for youth have been locked-down by the Governor. The negative physical and mental health effects on young people have been devastating.”

He adds, “Other states are safely letting their kids play so why can’t California. Exercise and teamwork are an important part of physical and mental wellbeing.”

The proposed resolution can be found by clicking here.

We reported earlier this month that California released a new framework/tier structure for youth sports that allows different activities based on the level of COVID-19 activity in that county. Most parts of the state are in the purple tier which is the most restrictive for organized sports.