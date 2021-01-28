Light rain
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Thursday Power Outages And Some School Delays

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
PG&E Power Outage Map

PG&E Power Outage Map

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some high-country communities are without power this morning due to the storm system.

There are a few thousand customers without power up above Avery. There are also about a thousand spread throughout Confidence, Mi Wuk Village and outside of Twain Harte and around 500 in Cedar Ridge. There are also smaller outages, some being single customers, in areas like Jamestown, Murphys, Pinecrest and Mountain Ranch. PG&E says there is not an estimated restoration time.

There are also school delays and cancelations due to the weather. Click here for more information.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 