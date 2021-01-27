Blizzard Warning For The Sierra Nevada

Heavy Snow In Arnold View Photo

A slow moving, dangerous winter storm system will bring an abundance of precipitation into much of Northern and Central California through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the Northern Sierra Nevada through 2 AM Friday.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada, the Mother Lode and the Central Sierra Nevada foothills through 4 AM Friday.

Furthermore, a High Wind Warning has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 8 PM tonight until noon Wednesday.

The snow levels will begin very low tonight through tomorrow morning. The snow levels will generally rise to the 3,000 foot elevation or higher on Wednesday afternoon.

The total snow accumulations from the 2,000 to 4,500 foot elevation, will range from five inches to five feet. The total snow accumulations above the 4,500 foot elevation, will range from five to ten feet. The higher you go, the much more the snow.

The winds will gust as high as fifty mph at the lower elevations of the Sierra Nevada with seventy mph gusts over the ridgetops. Expect whiteout conditions, especially tonight and Wednesday.

Southeast winds in the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley will range from thirty-five to forty-five mph, with gusts up to sixty mph.

The damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Tree branches could also fall. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at times due to strong winds, heavy snow, and near zero visibility. Very strong winds could cause downed trees and power outages. If you risk travel over the Sierra passes, you could be stuck in your car for several hours, if not a day. Travel is not advised. If you risk travel, especially over the Sierra Nevada, be prepared for lengthy road closures, chain controls, and near zero visibilities. Bring enough food, water, and warm clothes to last lengthy closures. Expect dangerous wind chills that could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as thirty minutes.

Continuous rain will generally cause minor flooding in areas of the San Joaquin Valley and the lower foothills. The potential for more significant flooding could occur Thursday into Friday if the storm system were to slow or stall for a time.

Although the precipitation will initially start as snow at about the 2,000 foot level, the precipitation will generally fall as rain with storm totals ranging from three to eight inches by late Friday afternoon. In addition to slick driving conditions, there could be some mud and rock slides with possible road closures. Minor flooding could occur in the vicinity of small streams due to runoff and water rises. As the ground becomes saturated, dead, beetle infested trees could topple in some locations.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.