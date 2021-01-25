Light snow
Man Busted For Vandalizing Vehicles In Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Ivan Hand

Ivan Hand

Sonora, CA — Vandalism was recently reported to several vehicles along Morningstar Drive in Sonora.

The Sonora Police Department reports that a couple of the incidents involved holes being drilled into the fuel tank. An investigation led to the arrest over the weekend of 26-year-old Ivan Hand of Sonora.

He was located in the Jamestown area and questioned by officials. The PD reports that Hand admitted to both vandalism and theft. He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on $10,000 bail.

