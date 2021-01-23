Abernathy Fire Contained

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The wet weather helped to halt the flames of the Abernathy Fire burning just west of Camp Mather, on the Groveland Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest.

One hundred percent contained was reached around eleven this morning, reported forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund. She adds crews have gone from mopping up to patrol status, explaining, “Now it’s in patrol status they feel comfortable that it [the fire] will stay in between the containment lines. The difference between the mop-up and patrol status is that mop up still has active firework while patrol is just keeping an eye on it and checking for hotspots.”

As reported here on Friday, firefights had reached 50-percent containment in the morning with crews working to complete, improve and maintain containment lines. Forest officials also noted minimal fire spread. The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Yosemite National Park when high winds blew through the region. Exactly what ignited the fire remains under investigation, according to Fredlund.