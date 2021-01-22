Update: Solo-Vehicle Crash On HWY 108/120 Near Knights Ferry

Update at 3:55 p.m.: An elderly has been flown from the scene of a solo vehicle overturned crash on Highway 108/120 in the Knights Ferry area. The CHP reports the man was dangling sideways with his seat belt still on inside the vehicle when officers arrived on the scene, according to the CHP. He suffered a gash to his head. The wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

Original post at 3:35 p.m.: Knights Ferry, CA — First responders are working to free a person pinned inside an overturned vehicle on Highway 108/120 in the Knights Ferry area.

The CHP reports that the solo vehicle crash happened near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection on the westbound lanes. A Buick sedan went off the roadway about 100 feet and flipped on its side in the median. Officers are directing traffic. There is no word on injuries but an air ambulance has been called to the scene.