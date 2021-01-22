Containment Holds On 373 Acre Abernathy Fire As Snow Arrives

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

The Forest Service reports that there was no growth last night on a 373-acre fire just west of Camp Mather.

Stanislaus National Forest Spokesperson Diana Fredlund reports this morning that the Abernathy Fire remains at 50-percent containment. She adds, “Crews continue to work on improving the containment lines. There is minimal rate of spread and a light snow is starting to fall on the fire area.”

An additional storm system is also anticipated to arrive in the region late this weekend through early next week.

The cause of the blaze has not been released. It ignited as a windstorm arrived in the area earlier this week.