Yosemite Not To Reopen Until Next Week

Downed tree into building at Yosemite after wind storm View Photos

Yosemite, CA – The damage from falling trees in Tuesday’s windstorm is forcing Yosemite National Park to remain closed until next week.

Park officials detail it will remain closed at least until Tuesday (Jan. 26). Yesterday, the park announced that it would be closed until Friday (Jan. 22), as reported here. However, as crews continued to find more damage and evaluate it, the repair time required was lengthened.

Even when the park reopens some areas will continue to be closed. Visitors will be able to enter the park using El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west), and Hetch Hetchy Road. Areas south of Yosemite Valley (including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, South Entrance, and Wawona Road) will remain shut down until further notice.

Park officials also disclosed that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order issued in the San Joaquin Valley region, which it is a part of, the park will only be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for day-use activities. A reminder all lodging, and campgrounds are closed, and some facilities and services are limited or not operating including shuttles.