Yosemite To Remain Closed For Wind Damage Cleanup

Tree smashed on top of Yosemite service vehicle View Photos

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park will likely remain closed until Friday morning, report park officials.

Crews have been working round the clock to cleanup the mess left behind by Tuesday’s high wind event that shut down the park, as reported here. The decision was made to keep the park closed today (Wednesday) as repairs are being made. Crews have found trees that came crashing down onto buildings, excavating equipment, park service vehicles and across roadways, as shown in the photos in the image box. Damage assessments continue to be conducted throughout the park with repairs being made and trees cleared, according to park officials. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the high winds.

Additionally, Mariposa County school officials update, “Out of an abundance of caution and with our thoughts focused on safety that we feel it is necessary to cancel all classes district wide for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 20, 2021. We anticipate that returning on Thursday, January 21st will allow the time needed so that we may return to a normal schedule safely.”