Community Resource Centers Open As Power Outages Linger

Sonora, CA — There are still over 2,000 PG&E customers without power in Tuolumne County, and a similar number near the Calaveras and Alpine county border.

The hope is to have a majority of the remaining customers restored by around nine o’clock this evening. The hardest hit areas in Tuolumne County are around Twain Harte, Confidence, Sugar Pine and Mi Wuk Village. Downed trees have caused access issues in some areas.

PG&E reports that Community Resource Centers are open today at the Word of Life Fellowship Church on Highway 108 in Mi Wuk Village, the Chapel of the Pines Church on Cedar Lane in Arnold and at the Murphys Fire Department on Jones Street. They have available some snacks, blankets, charging stations, wi-fi and restrooms.