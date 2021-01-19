Storm Leaves Power Outages, Small Fires And School Closures

Power outages are spread throughout the region following the overnight wind event.

Winds are again heavy in many areas this morning. Click here for more information from the National Weather Service. PG&E reports that thousands are without power across the Mother Lode, scattered in areas like Sonora, Mono Vista, Soulsbyville, Sugar Pine, Confidence, Pinecrest, Strawberry, and in Calaveras County in areas around Dorrington and up the Highway 4 corridor. Because the outages are so widespread, it is unclear when there will be full restoration.

Downed power lines are also believed to have sparked numerous small fires in Tuolumne County this morning. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says they are all under an acre in size, and located along North Tuolumne Road, Twain Harte, Big Hill and Cedar Ridge. Specific areas are not immediately clear. She says if you come across a downed power line, you should call 911.

The CHP reports that Highway 108 is currently closed at Sierra Parkway Road above Mi Wuk Village because of numerous downed trees.

There are also some school closures. Click here for the latest and make sure to refresh the school information page throughout the morning as more information comes into the news center.