Forest Service Offers Advice Ahead Of MLK Jr. Holiday

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the warm temperatures and limited things to do because of COVID-19, the Stanislaus National Forest is anticipating an increase in visitors over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Below are some tips released by the Forest Service on how to recreate responsibly in the outdoors:

Stay Local: Stay close to home during this pandemic period. If you or anyone in your household is feeling sick, please remain at home and plan your trip for another time.

Plan Ahead: The ongoing pandemic response continues to be dynamic and fluid. Prior to leaving home, check the webpage of your outdoor destination you plan to visit to find out if it is open, if parking is available, and what visitor guidelines are in effect.

SNO-PARKS:

· A permit is required for each vehicle parked at a SNO-PARK site. Permits are sold as day permits or seasonal permits. Day permits are sold for $5 and are valid for one single day. Season permits are sold for $25.00 and are valid for the entire SNO-PARK season. More information can be found at https://ohv.parks.ca.gov/SNOPARKS.

Parking is on a first come, first-serve basis at all SNO-PARK sites. The public is advised that parking lots are filling up early in the day.

Make sure your vehicle is snow ready.

Parking: Road safety is paramount. Some roads may be closed due to winter conditions and illegal roadside parking only puts you, your family and other visitors at risk. If the first approved parking area is full, please proceed to the next approved parking area. Please visit us another day if parking lots are full.

Stay Safer at Six Feet: No matter the recreational activity, maintain a physical distance of six feet or more. Your guests should only include those within your immediate household. This means no guests or friends, and no gatherings or parties. If there are too many people to maintain the required physical distance, please visit us on a different day.

Keep Clean: Be prepared as not all services may be available. Some restrooms will be temporarily closed to keep up with cleaning schedules. Bring soap/hand sanitizer. Please pack out all trash. Park units are experiencing heavy use and you can help alleviate the impact on park facilities.