Supervisors To Hold Workshop At Tuolumne Memorial Hall

Sonora, CA — An annual three-day series of meetings will take place next week in which the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss priorities and develop a strategic work plan.

The board workshop will be this coming Wednesday through Friday at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall located 18375 Fir Avenue. Members of the public will be allowed inside the venue if they wish to hear what is taking place. COVID-19 guidelines related to physical distancing and face coverings will be enforced, and attendees will need to comply in order to participate.

The special meetings will begin each day at 9am.