Security Ramped Up At California Capitol

State Capitol In Sacramento View Photo

Sonora, CA — A temporary chain link fence has been put up around the state capitol in Sacramento, and 1,000 members of the state’s national guard have been mobilized.

The directive was made by Governor Gavin Newsom over concerns there could be civil unrest ahead of President Donald Trump leaving office. The Associated Press reports that the CHP is also refusing to issue permits at the capitol. The move came after the FBI warned that there could be unrest targeted at state capitols across the country ahead of President-elect Joe Biden taking office.

Newsom says, “In light of events in our nation’s capital last week, California is taking important steps to protect public safety at the State Capitol. Our State Operations Center is actively working with federal, state and local law enforcement partners in assessing threats and sharing intelligence and information to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here.”

Similar actions are being taken at the state capitols in Oregon and Washington.