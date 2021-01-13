23 New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras, Case Backlog Discrepancy Resolved

Calaveras County COVID-19 numbers by zip code 1-12-2021 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, while public health advises there will be a jump in the numbers later this week once a backlog of disputed cases between the state and county are resolved.

The 23 additional cases bring the county’s total to 945 with a gender breakdown of 523 females and 420 males most cases continue to be in the 18-49 age range at 431. There are 12 individuals hospitalized with 44 active cases and 879 since recovered and 22 coronavirus related deaths. The picture in the image box shows the cases by zip codes.

Public Health reports that later this week a backlog of confirmed COVID19 cases will be added to its total now that a discrepancy between the county and state has been resolved. They state that the public should “expect a large number case reported and the discrepancy to decrease.”

Also, to be announced is additional community partnerships to ensure efficient, effective, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. As earlier reported here, there are several no-cost, no appointment community-based testing sites being offered throughout the county.

Regarding a possible surge in new cases due to the end of the year holidays, public health is urging the public to “assume widespread transmission of COVID-19 within our county and take the recommended prevention measures seriously to protect their family and friends from this pandemic.”

Those virus protocols include wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and staying home if you are sick.