15 Total New COVID-19 Community Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – The death of a person who was recently hospitalized is under investigation and will not be counted in Tuolumne County’s public health report until an investigation is completed. A total of 9 newly identified community cases and 6 new Sierra Conservation inmates cases are reported by public health today. One of the new cases is hospitalized and the remainder appear to be isolating according to public health. A total of 45 individuals have been released from isolation and 5 are reported as currently hospitalized.

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 2 females in their 20s, 1 male in her 40s, 3 males and 1 female in their 50s, 1 female in their 60s, and 1 male in their 70s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,251 cases split between 2,076 community cases and 1,175 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,907 with 133 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 152 active inmate cases today. Total tested 22,793.

Vaccine distribution continues to Phase 1A detailed as: people in direct health care or long-term care settings at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their work in any role including people at direct risk of exposure in their non-clinical roles, such as, but not limited to, environmental services, patient transport, or interpretation and residents of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar long-term care settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals. For those who qualify as Phase 1A the vaccine interest form has been posted here.

Public health says they do not currently have a registry for phases beyond 1A and will notify Clarke Broadcasting, the media, and post updates here.

Tuolumne County has been approved for a mobile COVID-19 testing team to be shared with Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. It has been confirmed to be at the Groveland Community Hall on January 18th (on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and Mondays after that and at Tuolumne Memorial Hall on January 14th but not on January 21st due to a location scheduling conflict. To schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time select the new location site at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are available at the mobile test site after registering, but appointments are required at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Details about further Calaveras testing dates were released yesterday as detailed here.

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Tuesday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and the region remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/8 3 1 (72)

6.3% of pop. 0 5 (69) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/11 150 22 (1,303)

3.4% of pop. 18 58 (1,129) 24 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/12 44 23 (945)

2% of pop. 12 10 (879) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 1/12 3,013 119 (12,389) 7.7% of pop. 28 686 (9,246) 130 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/12 39 9 (331)

1.8% of pop. 2 23 (286) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/12 3,583 294 (22,649) 7.8% of pop. 48 221 (18,781) 285 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/12 134 12 (765) 5.4% of pop. NA 0 (627) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/12 6,689 1,594 (53,994) 6.9% of pop. 327/91 939 (46,581) 724 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/12 4,418 493 (39,709)

7% of pop. 348/80 498 (34,592) 699 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/12 133 15 (3,251) 6.2% of pop. 5 45 (1,907) 36 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.