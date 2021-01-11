Calaveras Announces Local COVID-19 Testing Days

COVID Testing Days View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at a few locations over the coming couple of months.

It is in addition to the regional testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Tuolumne County. Testing will be offered this Wednesday (January 13) and February 10 at the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District at 6501 Jenny Lind Road. The hours will be 9:30am-1:30pm.

The Copperopolis Armory at 695 Main Street will host testing between 9:30am-1:30pm on January 27 and February 24.

The West Point Community Hall at 22283 Highway 26 will offer testing on January 20 and February 17 from 10am-1pm.

Anyone interested is asked to register at https://bit.ly/3h1pTMT.

Face coverings are required. Other dates and locations will likely be announced.