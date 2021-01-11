Man Shot By Deputies In Groveland After Holding Woman Captive

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — A man was shot in Groveland over the weekend after allegedly holding a woman captive for over a week.

Officials say 61-year-old John Banks had beaten, tied up, and threatened to kill the woman. She was able to escape and told deputies that he was in possession of firearms and made threats to engage in a gunfight with deputies. Because of the seriousness of the crimes, SWAT and crisis response unit teams went to the home on Saturday night, and Banks confronted officials outside with a gun. The confrontation sparked an officer-involved shooting involving multiple deputies. Banks was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries and is considered to be in stable condition. No deputies were injured.

Those involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

Changes against Banks include domestic battery, false imprisonment with violence, criminal threats, intimidating a victim, kidnapping, and damaging or destroying a wireless communication device.