Local Lawmakers React To Chaos At US Capitol

Sonora, CA — The federal Congressman who represents the Mother Lode region, and a local Republican state Senator, are reacting to the storming of the US Capitol by some supporters of President Donald Trump.

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock says, “The attack on the Capitol strikes at the most sacred act of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power. It is an outrage and a threat to our most fundamental principles as a free people.”

California state Senator Andreas Borgeas, who represents District 8, says, “The events unfolding at the US Capitol right now are outrageous and likely seditious. It must end immediately. This is not protected under First Amendment speech. This is un-American.”

