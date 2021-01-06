Update: Rollover Vehicle Crash In Copperopolis

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 9:30am: The CHP now reports that there were no injuries related to the rollover crash at Main Street and O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis. Cleanup continues in the area.

Original story posted at 8:47am: Copperopolis, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of Main Street and O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis.

A vehicle has overturned and landed on its side. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area.