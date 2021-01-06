Calaveras County Records An Additional 45 COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers by zip code-1-5-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – An additional 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases brings Calaveras County’s total to 898.

Public Health reports, to date, 128 cases remain active with 5 individuals hospitalized. There have been 748 cases that have recovered, while, unfortunately, 22 people had died. The gender breakdown is 500 females and 396 males, one other and one not specified. The age range with the largest number of cases is 18 to 49 with 409 cases. That is almost double the next highest range, 65 plus with 228 cases.

Current vaccination efforts are focused on frontline healthcare workers at acute care hospitals, EMTs and paramedics, staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, and others providing emergency medical services. Health officials say the vaccine allocation is based on available resources. They advise that the best thing to do right now is to “continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we roll out the vaccine.” And recommending people stay home as much as possible and only go out for work, exercise, or essential services.

Calaveras County is in the state’s designated San Joaquin Valley Region, which remains under a stay-at-home order. Currently, the region reports a zero percent available ICU bed capacity. As reported here Monday, public health is offering no-cost COVID-19 testing in San Andreas and Copperopolis this week with no appointment needed.