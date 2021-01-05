Calaveras Offers Two Free COVID-19 Mobile Testing Events This Week

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County is offering two free mobile testing events staffed by the county’s public health department so that residents do not have to make the trip to Sonora to get a coronavirus test.

Mobile testing will be offered Wednesday, January 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Andreas Library located at 1299 Gold Hunter Road. Another testing event will be held at The Armory located at 695 Main Street Copperopolis on Thursday, January 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Health officials say no appointment is needed, but registration is needed ahead of time. After that just show up with a mask that covers your nose and mouth anytime during testing hours. The test is a self-administered nasal swab. It only goes into the nostril a little bit to gather a sample. Results typically take 1-3 days, though the actual time may vary. Participants will receive results online via text and/or email notification when results are ready. People can register using a QR code or by visiting https://bit.ly/3h1pTMT

Previously, on Dec. 23, mobile testing was held in West Point.

Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19

People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider