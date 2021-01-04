First Meeting For New Angels Camp City Council

Downtown Angels Camp including Odd Fellows and Mercantile buildings View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Four members will take the oath of office at the start of today’s meeting of the Angels Camp City Council.

They include Gretel Tiscornia, Jeremy Leonard, Jennifer Davis-Herndon and Isabel Moncada.

The meeting starts at 5pm, and shortly after the council will go into a closed session to discuss property negotiations regarding two city-owned buildings. They include the former City Hall at 584 South Main Street and the Post Office building at 1216 South Main Street.

Later in the meeting, after reconvening into an open session at 6pm, the council will pick a new Vice Mayor among the four people who take the oath. Returning councilmember Alvin Broglio was recently selected to serve as Mayor.

Click here to find a link to take part in today’s virtual meeting.