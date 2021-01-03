Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning Issued For Monday

Snow along Ebbetts Pass HWY4 View Photo

A winter storm will bring periods of heavy snow and strong winds across the mountains of the Sierra Nevada from Monday through Monday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet from 4 AM Monday through 4 AM Tuesday.

The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon and evening. The winds could gust as high as forty mph.

Total snow accumulation above the 7,000 foot elevation will range from half-a-foot to two feet. Expect light snow accumulation down to the 4,000 to 4,500 foot elevation.

Hazardous and difficult mountain travel conditions are anticipated. Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for significant travel delays and reductions in visibility at times. Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you are traveling in the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing and food, water and an extra flashlight in case of an emergency.

Damage to trees and power lines may occur as well.

Another winter storm is possible during the middle of the week, which could also impact mountain travel.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect.