No Helmet Targets ATV Rider In Mountain Ranch For Arrest

Mountain Ranch, CA – Not wearing a helmet was not the only problem for the rider of an ATV in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

A Sheriff’s Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Deputy patrolling the Ponderosa Road area spied a man not wearing a helmet while riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). He also spotted the ATV had no registration plate. The deputy pulled over the rider, Roland Ted Retherford, 62, of Mountain Ranch.

A records check showed an arrested warrant out of Amador County for an earlier felony possession of stolen property. It also revealed that the all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen from a Mountain Ranch property on May 14th.

A search of Retherford’s personal belongings brought further problems as a glass smoking pipe was found. He was arrested without incident for the outstanding warrant and the new charge of having a stolen ATV. Retherford is being held with a bail of $55,000.