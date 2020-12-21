Two Areas Of Roadwork Planned This Week On HWY 49 And 120

Members of District 10's Tuolumne County Maintenance on State Route 108 rooting out combustible dead shrubs, weeds and other fire hazards south of Jamestown. Photo credit: Rick Estrada, Public Information Officer View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled in two areas this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

The long-term left and right shoulder work will continue in Angels Camp on Highway 49 from Bragg Road/Stork Road to Highway 4. The pavement work specifically is from mile 7.7 to 8.7 and the work is scheduled from 8 AM to 4 PM. The pavement work is expected to continue through the end of January and may cause five-minute delays.

Construction on Highway 120 specifically from mile 32.5 to 56.5 in the Groveland area from Ferretti Road to the Yosemite Park Boundry will continue to restrict traffic to one-way. The highway construction work is scheduled this week today through December 23 from 7 AM to 6 PM. Expect delays of ten-minutes.

Both road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

As reported here local passes are closed for the season. Snow is forecast in the high country leading up to the holiday weekend, if you are planning a trip be prepared by having chains and an emergency kit with flashlight, food and water in your vehicle. Caltrans notes, if your travels are delayed or you get stranded, you’ll be happy you have these items. Be sure to scout your route by checking our traffic section here or calling 1-800-427-7623 for road info including any road closures that may affect your travels.