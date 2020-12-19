43 New COVID-19 Cases, Vaccines Given To Health Care Workers

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 17 new community COVID-19 cases that are all isolating at home. There are 26 more inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) for a total of 509 inmate COVID-19 cases or 16.7% of the inmates. Four COVID-19 positive individuals are currently hospitalized. Two previously hospitalized individuals were released from the hospital and continue to isolate at home. A total of 28 individuals were released from isolation today.

Dr. Eric Sergienko received the County’s first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Sergienko is Mariposa’s health officer, and the Interim Health Officer for Tuolumne, he also works as a volunteer firefighter and as emergency medical staff doing rotations in the John C. Fremont Emergency Room. He reports his arm is soar which is common and he has no other issues. Public Health Officials say, “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool to help stop this pandemic, but like everyone else, Mariposa County will receive a limited supply at first, with more coming over time. It may take many months before everyone in Mariposa County who wants a vaccine has gotten one, which means we all need to continue use all the tools we have to protect ourselves and others while we wait. Wear face masks, keep your distance, wash your hands often, and avoid gathering with people outside of your household.” The allocation and distribution of vaccines will be given according to state guidelines, as detailed here. A more detailed update on who will be in the next group after health care workers is expected next week.

The new community cases include 2 males and 1 female under 20 years old, 2 females in their 20s, 1 female in their 30s, 1 male and 3 females in their 40s, 1 male and 1 female in their 50s, 1 male in his 60s, 2 males in their 70’s, and 2 females in their 80s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,076 cases, 292 active community cases, and 1,298 recovered cases. Total known tests 19,998. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Thursday has 0% of ICU beds available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. Southern California is at 0%, the Bay Area is at 12.8%, the Greater Sacramento is at 14.5% and Northern California is at 21.0% of remaining ICU capacity. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

For those feeling overly stressed and anxious with COVID-19 and the holiday season some helpful resources:

Call-a-Day by Twain Harte Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Sign-up for one friendly check-in call per day at 209-396-5744

24-hour Crisis Line Tuolumne County Behavioral Health 209-533- 7000 or 800-630-1130

Wellness Program by Catholic Charities 209-396-6953

California Peer-Run “Warm Line” a Non-emergency support line 1-855-845-7415

Friendship Line California to support lonely and isolated older Californians across the state. 1-888-670-1360

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/10 4 6 (63)

5.6% of pop. 3 8 (59) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/17 187 19 (823)

2.2% of pop. 25 24 (617) 19 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 12/18 116 45 (722)

1.7% of pop. 5 48 (584) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 12/18 2,347 133 (8,574) 5.3% of pop. 25 79 (6,116) 111 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/18 11 3 (188)

1% of pop. 1 5 (166) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 12/17 3,189 1,328 (15,811) 5.5% of pop. 58/15 797 (12,410) 212 287,420 (111.7) Mono 12/18 173 4 (494) 3.5% of pop. NA 0 (317) 3 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 12/18 5,470 1,787 (36,428) 4.6% of pop. 313/75 693 (30,397) 561 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 12/18 3,767 401 (28,667)

5.0% of pop. 340/58 809 (24,775) 509 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/18 292 82 (2,076) 4.0% of pop. 4 28 (1,298) 19 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.