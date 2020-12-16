Mother Lode Senator Is Lone GOP Committee Chair

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA — District 8 Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas has been tabbed the Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture.

It is significant because Borgeas is the lone Republican lawmaker picked by Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins to chair a committee.

Borgeas says he is honored, adding, “The Central Valley is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world, and we need strong, effective advocates in Sacramento on behalf of our agricultural community. I look forward to representing California’s agricultural regions and industries as Chairman of the Agriculture Committee.”

During the new legislative session, Borgeas will also be the Vice-Chair of the Judiciary Committee and serve on six others. They include the Energy, Governmental Organization, Insurance, Natural Resources, Joint Legislative Audit and Special Committee on Pandemic Emergency Response.

Borgeas’ District 8 covers all of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties and stretches from parts of Fresno County to Sacramento County.