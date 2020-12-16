Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snow in Yosemite Valley View Photo

A storm system will move into Northern California on Wednesday evening bringing periods of heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from 9 PM Wednesday through 4 PM Thursday.

The snow levels will start out high on Wednesday evening, before dropping by Thursday morning to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,500 foot elevation, will range from four to thirteen inches.

Winds may gust as high as thirty-five mph.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall during the overnight hours from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning above 5,500 feet. Difficult, hazardous mountain travel is anticipated during this time. Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for significant travel delays and reduced visibilities at times.

If you are traveling in the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing and food.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.