Calaveras Leaders To Hear About Highway 49 And COVID-19

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting this morning.

It will begin with a conversation about the public health response to the coronavirus pandemic. Later there will be a presentation about plans in development to improve a stretch of Highway 49. The board will also vote on approving responses to the 2019-20 Grand Jury Reports and hear a Facilities Ad Hoc Committee report. The regular session portion of the meeting starts at 9am and it will be streamed online. Click here for more information.

