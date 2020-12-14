Tuolumne Supervisors To Hear COVID-19 Update

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — When the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday, the first appointment will be an update from public health leaders about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county has seen an uptick in cases over recent weeks, and the state is preparing for the arrival of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Later in the meeting, at 11am, the board will vote on passing resolutions honoring outgoing supervisors Sherri Brennan, John Gray and Karl Rodefer. The new board members will take the oath of office early next month.

At 1:30pm, the board will hear a couple of appeals related to the Planning Commission’s approval of wireless communication towers. One is located on Valle Verde in La Grange and the other is on Clements Road in Groveland.

The meeting starts at 9am. Click here for information on how to take part in the meeting.