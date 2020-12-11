Smoke Visible Over West Point Today A Training Exercise

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Those driving along Highway 26 and in the West Point area of Calaveras County may see smoke in the skies, but there is no need to report it as it is a CAL Fire training exercise.

The prescribed burn will be ignited over the next two days. This project is in the North-Eastern portion of the county, near Winton Road just west of Hermit Springs. Around 30 acres of mixed chaparral will be burned.

CAL Fire reports that the burning will be used as a training exercise designed to instruct fire line supervisors in proper techniques to plan and conduct firing procedures during wildland fire suppression operations. The vegetation will be set ablaze today (Friday, Dec. 11) and run through Saturday (Dec. 12) beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. each day, weather, and air quality permitting.

Resources assigned to the burn will consist of fire engines, fire crews, and cooperating agencies. Additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions.