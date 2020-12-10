Notable Increase In Tuolumne County Home Sales

Tuolumne County Association Of Realtors 3rd Quarter 2020 Report View Photo

Sonora, CA — The number of homes sold, and the median price, went up in the third quarter of this year according to the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors.

919 homes were sold during the period, compared to 693 a year ago (33-percent increase). The median sales price was $304,700, up from $292,000 during the third quarter of 2019.

Parsing the latest data further, the number of home sales below $175,000 decreased slightly (54 in quarter three of 2020 and 60 in 2019). The organization reports that the $200,000 and below inventory remains very difficult to find and the $300,00-$500,000 is becoming more difficult to find as well.

The most expensive home sold during the quarter was $1.35-million and the lowest priced home sold was $65,000.