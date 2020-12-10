Sunny
Identity Theft Arrest Following Traffic Stop

By B.J. Hansen
Twain Harte, CA — A Tuolumne County man pulled over for a vehicle registration violation was busted on fraud and drug charges.

The sheriff’s office pulled over 29-year-old Bruce Davis of Mi Wuk Village on Highway 108 near Twain Harte because his tags were expired. He admitted to the deputy that he was in possession of a small amount of heroin. Backup units were dispatched and they conducted a full search of his vehicle. Inside, they confiscated a credit/debit card swiping machine, several checks belonging to other people, and a notebook containing various individuals’ personal information. Two ounces of methamphetamine were also located.

Davis was arrested on charges related to forgery/identity theft and drug sales.

