Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Central Sierra Nevada

Moderate Smoke Level In Yosemite View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Central Sierra Nevada, from this evening through Friday morning.

West to northwest winds ranging from fifteen to twenty-five mph are expected, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to forty mph. The stronger winds will occur over the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Poor night time humidity recovery of fifteen to thirty percent is likely with minimum humidity of only eight to fifteen percent.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. Any fires that do develop, will likely spread rapidly.

The full duration of the dangerous fire conditions is expected to last anywhere from six to twelve hours.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor myMotherLode.com for possible Red Flag Warnings.