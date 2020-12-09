First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Coming To California

Sacramento, CA — By December 15, Governor Gavin Newsom anticipates the first 327,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in California for distribution.

Newsom says, “Hope is on the horizon.”

He says the initial doses will go to “high-risk healthcare workers” and the state is finalizing its plan for an “equitable distribution.”

Newsom predicts the FDA approval for the Pfizer Vaccine will be announced tomorrow. Meanwhile, he believes the Moderna vaccine will be approved “a week or so later.”

Between the two, the state is planning for 2.16-million doses to arrive in California before the end of the month. Two doses are required for each person receiving the vaccine, so just over a million can expect to receive the early doses.

Healthcare workers are broken down into multiple tiers. The top priority is acute care facilities, psychiatric facilities, correctional hospitals, skilled nursing, assisted living, paramedics, EMT’s and dialysis centers.

The state anticipates more of a mass distribution will begin in March or April.