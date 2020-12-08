New Melones Closes Campgrounds And Visitor Center

New Melones Visitor Center View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to the Stay at Home Order, New Melones is temporarily closing some of its amenities.

Effective yesterday, the visitor center and campgrounds are closed. The Bureau of Reclamation reports that it is in support of the recommended state guidelines and at the request of county health officials in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.

Meanwhile, the day-use areas, Black Bart, Buck Brush and Heron Point, will remain open. In addition, Natural Bridges will stay open.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own soap and hand sanitizer for the New Melones restroom facilities.

Unrelated to COVID-19, areas closed for the winter months/maintenance include Manzanita and Chamise campgrounds, Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps, Eagle Point Group Picnic Area, Lupine Day Use Area and dump station and Osprey Point Day Use Area.