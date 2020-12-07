Columbia College Cancels Volleyball And Basketball

Columbia College Logo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Citing Growing safety concerns related COVID-19, the Regional Stay Home Order, and limited ICU bed availability, Columbia College has announced it plans to cancel the Claim Jumper Competitions for volleyball and basketball through the spring of 2021.

Columbia College officials say, “We will always place the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, staff, and community first. This decision is disappointing, but especially so for our student-athletes, who put in countless hours preparing for a modified spring season.” The college says they will continue to provide access to health, counseling, and student-athlete support services as they continue their academic journey.

Officials described the decision as difficult but directed at keeping primarily two goals in mind; the health of their student-athletes, and the medical system of the community. They say, “Playing contact sports in the middle of a pandemic brings high health risk to our athletes. Moreover, if COVID-19 spreads rapidly during athletic events, our medical system, particularly ICU bed availability may be jeopardized if the need for beds exceeds the availability. By not participating in competitive sports, Columbia College expects to keep both the students and the community safer.”

As reported here High School and all California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) fall sports playoffs and championships are formally canceled and a decision about the other sports has been put off until after the new year.