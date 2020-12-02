COVID-19 Surge Delays Start Of High School Sports Again

Field Closed At Sonora High View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) believes January 1st is now the earliest that the state’s public health department will issue new guidance on restarting youth sports.

CIF Media relations officer Rebecca Brutlag has put out a statement, “Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued.”

Local high schools had initially hoped that practice would start this month with games beginning soon thereafter.

In addition, the fall sports playoffs and championships are formally canceled. She adds, “By canceling Regional and State Championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with Regional and State post-season play for a limited number of schools.”

The CIF is the state governing board for high school sports and includes 10 sections, 1,695 member schools, and 800,000 student-athletes.