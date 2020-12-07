First Meeting For New TUD Board Members

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will elect a new President and Vice President.

Tuesday is the first meeting for incoming directors David Boatright and Lisa Murphy. They will join existing board members Barbara Balen, Jeff Kerns and Ron Ringen.

Termed-out board member Bob Rucker has served as President over the past year, and Jeff Kerns has been the Vice President. The board will vote on leadership for the new year.

In addition, there will be a staff presentation on accomplishments throughout 2020.

Also, there will be a vote on approving many environmental documents related to the planned Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility.

Tuesday’s meeting will start at 2pm.