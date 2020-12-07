PSPS Still Anticipated For Parts Of Tuolumne County

PG&E Planned Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is still a strong possibility of a planned power outage today and early tomorrow for areas of Tuolumne County.

PG&E reports that Community Resource Centers are set up at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, Eproson Park in Twain Harte and at the Word of Life Fellowship in Mi-Wuk Village. As many as 9,678 customers could lose electricity this morning, according to the company, with full restoration tomorrow by 10pm.

Customers have been notified about the possibility, and most are in the area around the community of Tuolumne and up parts of Highway 108. Calaveras County is not in the current outage plan, but many parts of Mariposa area also included.

