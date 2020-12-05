COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Mother Lode CHP Holiday Toy Donations Down

Calaveras County CHP toy drive View Photo

Sonora, CA – The COVID-19 pandemic is slowing donation for the CHP’s yearly Christmas holiday toy drive.

Both the Sonora and San Andreas Units of that CHP relay the need greater than ever before, especially during this difficult time. The CHIPS for Kids Toy Drive 2020 runs through December 18th with several drop-off barrel locations in both counties. Each year the collected toys benefiting kids in the Mother Lode.

In the Sonora area, CHP spokesperson Steve Machado says they may even be able to assist those wanting to donate. “If you can’t make it, please let us know, we can possibly set up to pick it up,” relays Machado, adding, “If it’s concerns of getting out of the house, or you can’t go out and physically shop for toys, we’re taking gift cards or monetary donations. Those will give to child protective services and we go out and do the shopping for those kids that are in need.”

The Sonora CHP is located at 18437 Fifth Avenue in Jamestown. For assistance call (209) 984-3944. The flyer shows Tuolumne County barrel locations:

Reminding that all donations remain local through its partnership with The Resource Connection Food Bank, Calaveras County barrels are located at Treats Grocery in San Andreas, Common Grounds in Valley Springs, and Starbucks in Angels Camp. Currently, they are asking for suggestions on a good location in the Arnold and Copperopolis areas. Also, if you see a CHP Officer, hand them your donation.

Another charity asking for your help is Interfaith Social Services in Sonora. Clarke Broadcasting is helping to promote the annual Interfaith Cash and Coat Drive. As of Thursday, individual cash donations had reached $29,665 and 1663 coats dropped off. Chicken Ranch Casino and Sonora Area Foundation are matching every dollar up to $40,000 raised by individual donations. Today (Sat. Dec. 5) is the final official day of this year‘s drive. However, Interfaith will gladly accept coats and donations again next week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at 18500 Stryker Court, Sonora. If you would rather donate monetarily online, go to Interfaithsonora.com. You can use either PayPal or credit cards. Pledges can also be mailed to Interfaith at Box 5070, Sonora, 95370.