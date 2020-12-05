Tuolumne County Records Another Death And 36 New COVID-19 Cases

CDC mask guidance View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting its fourth death this week, bringing its total to 12 related to COVID-19, and 36 new cases today.

The deceased was a previously hospitalized COVID-positive individual. An investigation is underway and public health says more details will be released when known. All of today’s cases appear to be isolating at home. They include 3 males and no females under 20 years old, 3 males and 2 female each in their 20s and 30s, 5 males and 1 female in their 40s, two of each gender in their 50s, 4 males and 1 female in their 60s, 4 males and 2 females in their 70s, and 1 female in her 80s. In addition, 30 previously isolated cases have been released from isolation. One previously hospitalized individual has been discharged and is completing isolation at home.

The county has a total of 1,190 cases including 16 inmates with 241 active cases with 921 recovered. Total known tests 17,517. To date, the state is in the most restrictive state level of purple or widespread. The San Joaquin Valley Region, which includes Tuolumne County, has not yet met the metric to activate the Regional Stay at Home Order based on a 15% ICU bed capacity. It is to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community and hospital frontline workers as detailed by the Governor yesterday and reported here. Currently, the region has 19.7% of ICU beds available.

Tuolumne Public health shares regarding

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

Testing is recommended:

As soon as possible if you are experiencing symptoms also self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Every 14-28 days if you regularly work or interact with the public

5 days after travel or interaction with others outside of your household

If you have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case, (aim to test 4-6 days after exposure)

It is still good to schedule at least one COVID-19 test a month

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

Tier 3: Substantial County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Alpine 12/3 6 6 (57) 3 4 (51) 0 Amador 12/3 79 16 (524) 10 5 (430) 15 Mariposa 12/4 22 1 (149) 5 0 (124) 3 Calaveras 12/1 107 58 (556) 4 23 (427) 22 Madera 12/4 1,085 55 (6,537) 22 7 (5,362) 90 Merced 12/4 1,905 269 (12,891) 64 97 (10,795) 191 Mono 12/4 88 16 (333) NA 2 (242) 3 San Joaquin 12/4 2,001 386 (27,469) 160/46 276 (24,946) 522 Stanislaus 12/4 2,176 398 (23,274) 218/49 207 (20,662) 436 Tuolumne 12/3 241 36 (1,190) 7 30 (921) 12