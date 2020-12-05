COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-12-4-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Calaveras County with 58 new infections reported today including an outbreak at a local treatment center.

The new cases involve 31 males and 27 females. Here is the breakdown by gender, age and district: fifteen females and twenty males between 18-49 years of age, six females and nine males between 50-64 years of age, and six females and two males over the age of 65. There are eleven cases to report in District 1, five cases in District 2, ten cases in District 3, twenty-three cases in District 4, and eight cases in District 5. Health officials note that one case refused to cooperate with the department to determine their district information.

Of those cases, 13 are linked to an outbreak among staff and residents of The Lakes Treatment Center in Copperopolis. Public health says it is working closely with staff at the facility to monitor and track any new cases while an investigation is ongoing.

As reported here yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Regional Stay at Home Order for the state based on a 15 % ICU capacity. It includes 5 regions with Calaveras falling within the San Joaquin Valley Region. Currently, the region has a 19.7% of ICU beds available, meaning the region has not yet met the metric to enact the order.

Calaveras County is currently in the state’s highest restricted category or purple tier widespread risk level. This means that several non-essential businesses cannot operate indoors or must close.

The county has a total of 556 coronavirus cases made up of 303 females and 253 males. The age range with the most cases is 18-49 at 233, followed by 65 plus with 165. Currently, 107 cases remain active and 427 have since recovered with a total of 22 confirmed virus-related deaths.