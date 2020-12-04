Sunny
Prescribed Burn Near San Andreas This Weekend

By B.J. Hansen
San Andreas, CA — CAL Fire warns that smoke may be visible over the coming days near the intersection of Calaveritas Road and Old Gulch Road South.

A prescribed burn south of San Andreas will take place on both Saturday and Sunday. The goal is to burn 50 acres of grass, brush and oak woodland. A fire will be ignited sometime during the morning hours each day and it will burn between 6-8 hours. The end goal is to clear hazardous fuels, improve cattle grazing and build a fuel break to slow future fires.

Cooperating agencies assisting the CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will include the San Andreas Fire Protection District and the Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District.

