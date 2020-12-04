Name Of HWY 26 Hit-And-Run Driver Released

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Jenny Lind, CA – The CHP has identified the driver of a stolen vehicle that smashed into a power pole on Highway 26 in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County early Wednesday morning.

The 5:30 a.m. collision near Olive Branch Road was determined to be a hit and run when deputies found the driver, 28-year-old David Galvan of Mokelumne Hill, had fled the scene on foot. As reported here yesterday, Galvan left his moderately injured passenger inside the wrecked 2016 Mazda MZ6 sedan.

Today, the CHP revealed that three dogs were also abandoned in the car. No descriptions of the dogs were released. Galvan had left with another pooh in hand. At around 9:30 a.m. dispatch received several calls regarding a bald male who was sweating profusely and asking residents in the area to use their phones.

Officers located Galvan about four miles from the collision site. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen from Fremont. Galvan was arrested for hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and animal cruelty. He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at a local hospital.