Third Death Related To COVID-19 In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA – Mariposa County marks its third COVID-19 related death and reports two new cases.

The deceased is a 70-year-old female with no other details being released. Public health reports the new cases involve an 18-year-old female who is isolating and was infected by community transmission. The other case is a 69-year-old male who is also isolating but got infected through person to person transmission.

Currently, the county has 144 total cases made up of 47% females and 53% males. The age group with the highest cases is 18-49 with 67. There are 20 active cases with five individuals hospitalized and 121 recovered.

Mariposa County moved into the state’s red tier “substantial” risk level yesterday. Under this tier, some non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Click here for those restrictions. The climb into a more restrictive tier has prompted county public counter services to be limited with many offices closed for public walk-ins but still able to be contacted by telephone or email. For those changes, click here.