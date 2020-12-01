Calaveras County Losing Three Department Leaders

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A change is in the wind in Calaveras County government, as three high-level department heads are departing.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Merita Callaway confirms that Health and Human Services Agency Director Kristin Stranger has accepted a position in Los Angeles, Public Works Director Joshua Pack has been hired in Butte County, and Planning Director Peter Mauer will be retiring

In addition, the county is still looking for a permanent Public Health Officer, following the October resignation of Dr. Dean Kelaita.

Callaway notes that Pack is moving away for professional advancement and to be closer to family and Stranger will step up to be the Assistant Director of a human services agency with around 5,000 employees.

Callaway adds that Mauer, retiring in March, has helped oversee the development of the latest General Plan Update, and other zoning, cannabis and hemp issues. (We reported yesterday that Mauer was recently recognized by CSAC for being a leader on planning issues).

Callaway says, “We’re losing three very fine department heads, and 2021 will see quite a few changes in Calaveras.”

The county will be searching for their replacements over the coming weeks and months.