Supervisors To Hear About Biomass Project, And COVID Update

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hear several reports during Tuesday’s first meeting of December.

There will be a 9am update from the Tuolumne County Public Health Department about the local response to COVID-19. Immediately after, the board will hear a quarterly report on economic development from the Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla.

That will be followed by a presentation about a biomass facility being developed in Tuolumne County. Scheduled to be on hand will be Rural County Representatives of California President, Greg Norton, and the Chair of Golden State Natural Resources, Kevin Cann. We earlier did a story announcing the project, which you can find by clicking here.

You can find the entire agenda for Tuesday here. The meeting will begin at 9am and information about video streaming is below.